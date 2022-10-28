Madurai: TN ministers inaugurate new tech centre for TVS Supply Chain Solutions

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, P Moorthy and Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated a technology centre for the TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Thursday.



Addressing press persons after the inauguration, Executive Vice Chairman of TVS SCS R Dinesh said, "Being a home-grown organisation, we have always wanted to provide opportunities to the local talents in the district. And that's when we started the CoE in 2017 with just five employees. Five years forward, we have a strength of 300 employees."



"The new wing will be the hub for all the technological developments for their operations globally. The production floor of the new wing is spread across some 13,000 sq. ft and would provide advanced services such as technology product development, analytics-business intelligence support and outsourcing for its global operations. The company plans to double its number of employees with the inauguration of the new wing," he added. Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director of TVS SCS and others were present at the event.

