New mental health helpline 14416 launched, to be linked to govt depts

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched a new helpline number 14416 exclusively for mental health services at the 104 medical helpline centre at the DMS campus on Thursday. The helpline, part of ‘Natpudan Ungalodu-Mananala Sevai’ (Tele-Manas: free tele-mental health assistance & networking across states) project that was launched at an outlay of `2.06 crore, will be integrated with various government departments. Speaking to newspersons, Subramanian said psychiatrists, and others trained at NIMHANS will provide counselling through the helpline that will function 24x7. The callers can avail consultation via video call, assistance for continuing their treatment and various other mental health services. The helpline will also be integrated with all the primary health centres, government medical college hospitals and government hospitals.