Politicising Coimbatore blast incident unacceptable: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi MP and DMK State Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi have condemned the alleged politicising of the Coimbatore cylinder blast case.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in the district on Thursday, she said, "The blast incident can by no means be accepted or tolerated. Chief Minister MK Stalin has stepped up vigilance measures and the guilty will be brought to book. But some people are politicising the incident with a view to creating rift and hostility amongst people. This is deplorable."



Commenting on BJP State president K Annamalai's remark that the Tamil Nadu government is destroying Tamil and promoting English, Kanimozhi said, "People are well aware of who is developing Tamil and who is trying to destroy the language. The people are also aware of who implemented the NEET to reduce the representation of Tamils in medical education, and who is trying to impose Hindi upon us."

