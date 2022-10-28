Home States Tamil Nadu

Valparai tiger cub shifted to enclosure

Published: 28th October 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A sub-adult tiger (ANMT56) that was operated upon to remove a broken canine tooth on the right upper jaw has been shifted back to a spacious enclosure at Mandrimattam near Valparai on Thursday morning.

The animal was released in the presence of K Bhargava Teja Deputy Director of ATR, V Selvam Assistant Conservator of Forests, ATR. Assistant Veterinary Surgeon N Sridhar of Arignar Zoological Park Chennai and E Vijayaragavan Forest Veterinary Surgeon of ATR observed the animal was active in the post operative care over a month. X-ray results on Tuesday showed the wound had healed.

The animal was operated upon on September 19 and was maintained in a cage at Manombolly guest house.   Soon after it was released into the enclosure, the animal started walking briskly and swimming in the pond.

“The tooth is steady after refilling and the animal is chewing well. Based on the veterinarians recommendation we have shifted the animal to the spacious enclosure at Mandrimattam on Thursday morning. All health parameters including weight gain assessed by the veterinarians were good. We will be monitoring the animal,” said Bhargava Teja

The animal is fed 6 to 7 kg of goat, beef and chicken six days in a week and left to starve for a day.

