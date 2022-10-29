10 years of POCSO Act: TN leads way, but more must be done

Vidya Reddy By

Two weeks from now marks 10 years of the enactment of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Tamil Nadu is among the few states to have taken the lead in addressing sexual violence against children, but with just small initiatives from multiple government stakeholders much more can be achieved.

For instance, a 2019 Supreme Court order called for constituting an exclusive, designated special court in districts where there are more than 100 cases pending under the Pocso Act and two exclusive courts if more than 300 cases are pending. In TN, there are 32 judicial districts, of which only 16 have special Pocso courts and eight of them have more than 200 cases pending.

In 2021, the State government announced that four more special Pocso courts would be set up in Theni, Dindigul, Tiruvallur and Dharmapuri districts with an additional Pocso court in Tirunelveli. These are yet to see the light of day.

Further, as per the pendency data on mahila courts operating as Pocso courts, seven districts Ariyalur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruchy, and Tiruppur all have over 100 cases pending and warrant exclusive Pocso courts as well.

Within the framework of policing, the 10 South Zone districts have come up with innovative responses to reports of sexual violence. It would be heartening if these practices are emulated in the remaining 28 districts.

With regard to health, the Supreme Court’s path-breaking judgment on medical termination of pregnancy allowed minors, in agreement with their guardians, to have a safe MTP without it being reported to the police. This ensures the right to health and life takes precedence over all else.

Unfortunately, this judgment does not seem to have percolated down to the medical fraternity. From one TN district alone on one single day, we received calls for assistance in three cases of minors needing MTPs, who did not want to lodge a police complaint. Not only do such cases burden the criminal justice system, they cause severe disruption in the lives of these girls and families. It is the State’s responsibility to educate medical practitioners and prevent unnecessary trauma and anxiety girls might undergo if the cases are reported against their will.

In 2014, TN was the first State to adopt the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Medico Legal guidelines for Care of Survivors/ Victims of Sexual Violence. However, only a handful of hospitals adhere to them. Training is also needed for hospitals as the banned Two-finger Test and observations about the status of hymen are still relied upon in sexual assault examinations. Survivors should also be examined in separate rooms rather than in public spaces in hospitals as is often the case.

Last June, TN again led the way when the School Education Department passed GO 83, which outlined the ways in which institutions must address sexual violence in school settings. Unfortunately, a year later, many of its strictures are yet to be fully implemented and redressal is still reactive.

TN is no different from the rest of the world when it comes to violence committed by educators. In the government sector, inquiries by the school education department are usually completed but final action cannot be taken until the court case is over. It would be proactive if these cases are compiled and presented to appropriate judicial authorities explaining that educators need to be held accountable rather than merely transferred and to receive access to a fresh set of children to abuse.

Considering the world is now online, there must to be a concerted effort towards bringing digital citizenship into school curricula, stressing the rights and responsibilities of young people engaging with digital platforms. Digital citizenship dovetailed with sexuality education should be rolled out in schools, conducted by the health rather than education department.

While we are pleased the TN Victim Compensation Fund for Pocso victims, mooted in 2019, is finally operational, hundreds of compensation orders awarded by courts are still awaiting disbursement, becoming another hurdle a child survivor must overcome on the way to justice.

This March, in an unprecedented show of political will, Chief Minister MK Stalin rightly said that an increase in cases “is because people are now coming out to lodge complaints. It is the duty of the police to render justice, and I expect there should no delay in resolving such cases.”

Prevention has increasingly gained recognition as the most prudent and cost-effective strategy for addressing child sexual abuse and it is hoped that the CM recognizes this as well. After all, while November 19 is World Day for Prevention Child Abuse, shouldn’t it be every day?

Nancy Thomas and Sannuthi Suresh also contributed to the article.

Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu.

Vidya Reddy is executive director of Tulir - Centre for Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, Nancy Thomas its programme manager and Sannuthi Suresh its programme coordinator.

