3,000-km Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition flagged off

MADURAI: Collector Dr Aneesh Sekhar flagged off the Madurai-Dhanushkodi Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition from Teppakulam on Friday morning. The 3,000-km expedition is being undertaken by a group of ten motorcyclists from Artillery Centre in Hyderabad commemorating the diamond jubilee of the institution. The expedition is named so as it covers a large part of south India.



The motorcyclists, headed towards Dhanushkodi via Ramanathapuram, will deliver various motivational and awareness lectures to NCC cadets and youth about joining the Army. The team will also meet veer naris, veterans, and ex-servicemen.



Sharing his experience, Lt Col Manoj Kumar Nair, leader of the bike expedition team, told TNIE, "We started this expedition on October 23 from Hyderabad. It has been quite an interesting experience to meet young NCC cadets during the awareness meetings we take part in along the ride. We also create awareness among the people especially youngsters about road safety and road awareness. Cops and district officials aid us throughout the expedition. We will be back in Hyderabad by November 5."



The Artillery Centre in Hyderabad was raised on August 15, 1962, as the Second Recruit Training Centre for the Regiment of Artillery. The center, located in Golconda Fort and presently commanded by Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav, was initially raised with three training regiments designed to train 3,000 recruits.

