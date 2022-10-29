Bird flu scare: TN intensifies vigil at Kerala border

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: With bird flu outbreak reported among ducks at Alappuzha in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified screening at the border in Walayar and Udumalaipet to prevent spread of infection. A joint team of officials from the health and animal husbandry departments are spraying disinfectant on all vehicles entering the State from Kerala.

K Mohan, president of Namakkal Zone Egg Producers Association (NEPA), said, “There are seven crore hens in Namakkal and 5 to 6 crore eggs are produced daily of which 1.5 crore eggs are sent to Kerala. Besides consumption in Tamil Nadu, eggs are sent to Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar.”

He added, “We received information that bird flu is spreading in Kerala. All poultry farms in Namakkal are already well maintained. We take care of everything from the hygiene of vehicles in which eggs and birds are transported. We spray disinfectant in the farms at regular intervals and vaccinate the birds. Now, we are taking additional precautions after instructions from the government regarding bird flu.”

Asked if the situation will affect prices, he said, “It is unlikely that egg and poultry prices will decrease in Tamil Nadu. Because people are well aware that if eggs are boiled well and chicken cooked properly, it will not cause problem.”

Swathik Kannan, Secretary of Broiler Co-Ordination Committee at Palladam in Tiruppur, said, “Around 20 lakh broiler chicken are produced every day across the State. Of this, five lakh birds are sent to other states. We don’t fell poultry would be affected as only ducks are affected by bird flu in Kerala. There has been drop in price so far. Live birds were sold at Rs 105 per kg on Friday. “

Officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry of Namakkal said, “Poultry farm owners have been informed to follow appropriate precautions. Separate teams of doctors have been formed to monitor this. These teams carry out inspections and awareness in the farms in Namakkal. All vehicles coming from Kerala would be sprayed with disinfectant.”

NAMAKKAL: With bird flu outbreak reported among ducks at Alappuzha in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified screening at the border in Walayar and Udumalaipet to prevent spread of infection. A joint team of officials from the health and animal husbandry departments are spraying disinfectant on all vehicles entering the State from Kerala. K Mohan, president of Namakkal Zone Egg Producers Association (NEPA), said, “There are seven crore hens in Namakkal and 5 to 6 crore eggs are produced daily of which 1.5 crore eggs are sent to Kerala. Besides consumption in Tamil Nadu, eggs are sent to Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar.” He added, “We received information that bird flu is spreading in Kerala. All poultry farms in Namakkal are already well maintained. We take care of everything from the hygiene of vehicles in which eggs and birds are transported. We spray disinfectant in the farms at regular intervals and vaccinate the birds. Now, we are taking additional precautions after instructions from the government regarding bird flu.” Asked if the situation will affect prices, he said, “It is unlikely that egg and poultry prices will decrease in Tamil Nadu. Because people are well aware that if eggs are boiled well and chicken cooked properly, it will not cause problem.” Swathik Kannan, Secretary of Broiler Co-Ordination Committee at Palladam in Tiruppur, said, “Around 20 lakh broiler chicken are produced every day across the State. Of this, five lakh birds are sent to other states. We don’t fell poultry would be affected as only ducks are affected by bird flu in Kerala. There has been drop in price so far. Live birds were sold at Rs 105 per kg on Friday. “ Officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry of Namakkal said, “Poultry farm owners have been informed to follow appropriate precautions. Separate teams of doctors have been formed to monitor this. These teams carry out inspections and awareness in the farms in Namakkal. All vehicles coming from Kerala would be sprayed with disinfectant.”