Centre relaxes paddy moisture norm to 19%, but farmers not happy

TIRUCHY: After much deliberations and protests from farmers, the Union government relaxed moisture content norms for paddy procurement in the State to 19% against the earlier 17%. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution disclosed this in a letter sent to the additional chief secretary of the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department in the State on Friday.

With the procurement season drawing to a close soon, farmers termed the move, which was intended to provide relief, as untimely and ineffective. The farmers stand by their earlier demand of 22% relaxation in moisture content norms.

With the revised norm in place, the price of one quintal of common paddy variety with moisture content between 17% and 18% would reduce by Rs 20.40, while the price for crop with moisture content above 18% and up to 19% would reduce by Rs 40.80, the Union government’s letter stated. The current price of common paddy varieties stands at Rs 2,040 per quintal.

Cautioning against private players offering lower prices, a farmer in Tiruchy said, “The MSP at DPCs is at least `100 higher than the procurement price in private market. One bag of rice (40kg approx) is procured at `1,296 in DPCs, whereas private entities tag them at Rs 1,150 or Rs 1,100. With the revised moisture content norms, private players would offer much lower prices.”

Farmer leader P Ayyakannu said, “Rainy season has just started in the delta region and the moisture level of paddy will only rise in the coming days. The moisture content norm should be relaxed to at least 22% to avoid losses.”

Terming it a mere eyewash, PR Pandian, another farmer leader, said, “A 2% relaxation in moisture content norms would be of no use as kuruvai harvesting is almost over in the State. The State should have the autonomy to decide on procurement norms.” Civil supplies department sources said, “So far, 7,66,766.36 MT of kuruvai paddy has been purchased in the State, and a payment of Rs 1398.05 crore was made.”

