Coimbatore ambulances now respond in 11.22 minutes

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The response time of 108 ambulance services in Coimbatore district improved by 21 seconds in September, thanks to constant monitoring of the fleet. An ambulance would now take 11.22 minutes to reach to a call from 11.41 minutes earlier.

Speaking to TNIE, S Selvamuthukumar, District Programme Manager of GVK-EMRI, which handles the services in co-ordination with the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, said, “The response time was 10 minutes last year and it increased to 11 minutes this year because of increase in traffic, road conditions and over bridge construction at areas like Periyanaickenpalayam, GN Mills, Ukkadam and Avinashi road.

All 108 ambulances are fixed with GPS devices and can be tracked on a dedicated portal which we are able to monitor and keep response time in phase. We have been monitoring the start time of the ambulances to check their readiness in reaching the location and carrying the patients to the health care facilities.”

The team has been sticking with a few strategies in reducing the emergency response time which includes parking the ambulances at the hot spots during peak hours to avoid delay in attending to the patients, instructing the ambulance technicians and pilots to have food inside the fleet rather than stepping out for the same and parking ambulances facing the roads for a quick start. Selvamuthukumar cited the number of accident cases recorded in August for the drop in response time in that particular month.

The traffic police personnel turns the signal to green whenever they spot ambulances stuck in traffic to facilitate the free movement of the ambulances, said the police department sources, advising the public not to tail the ambulances or overtake them but to pave the way as it would further reduce the emergency response time.

The data shared was part of the compilation that contained the total emergency cases, pregnancy cases, road accident cases, and baby deliveries at ambulances and at the scene attended by the ambulances in the Coimbatore district from September 2008 to August 2022.

The 108 emergency services in Tamil Nadu has a fleet of 1,353 vehicles of which Coimbatore has 62 ambulances and four two-wheeler ambulances. The crew comprises 125 emergency medical technicians and 125 pilots.The state government has so far replaced about 90 per cent of the ambulances in the district with BS-VI vehicles to ensure they are maintained well, sources said.

