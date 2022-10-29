Coimbatore blast: Nitroglycerin found at Mubin house, says NIA FIR

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 100 materials, including explosive substances, were seized from the house of A Jamesha Mubin, who died in the Coimbatore car blast on Sunday, revealed the FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Chennai.

The NIA, which took over the probe into the blast from the Coimbatore police, has also invoked Sections 174 of the CrPC and 3 (a) of the Explosives Substances Act in its FIR.

According to the NIA’s FIR, registered on Thursday, the Coimbatore police had searched Mubin’s house and seized 109 different materials including explosive substances such as potassium nitrate, black powder, matchboxes, two metres of cracker fuse, nitroglycerin, red phosphorus, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) powder, aluminium powder, Oxy99 Breathe Pure oxygen cylinder, sulphur power, 9-volt battery, 9-volt battery chip, wire and iron nails. They had also seized notebooks detailing Islamist ideology and details of jihad, the FIR said.

Sources said the NIA would alter the FIR and include additional sections based on further investigation.

Coimbatore police had already arrested six persons in connection with the blast and invoked provisions of the UAPA against them for their alleged role in a terror conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the special team attached to Coimbatore police formed to probe the case is continuing its investigation. On Friday, the police team took five of the suspects to their houses where searches were conducted. Sources said more documents and materials were seized during these searches.

Police custody of suspects over, sent back to jail

In the evening, the five suspects were produced before the court and sent back to the prison under judicial custody. Sources said the NIA would also take them into custody if necessary. On Wednesday, the police team had taken five suspects into custody at the Police Recruit School campus for three days for a detailed inquiry.

On Thursday, they arrested one more person before the case was taken over by the NIA, at the request of the State government. “Since the case has been taken over by the NIA, the procedural steps we took over the last five days will be repeated by them before they begin a detailed probe.

The State police are continuing their investigation to trace the network of conspirators and examine other angles. This will help us strengthen police intelligence as well. If any major leads come to light, they will be considered as separate cases,” a senior police officer said, adding that the case could not be dropped just because it had been handed over to another agency. “We will continue to investigate the case for the safety of the city.”

‘Probing other angles’

The State police are continuing their investigation to trace the network of conspirators and examine other angles, said a senior police officer

TN delayed transfer of probe to NIA: Guv

Governor RN Ravi on Friday said the LPG cylinder blast was a clear act of terror, and charged the State government with delaying the decision to transfer the investigation to the NIA

Did not give bandh call: Annamalai

A day after some BJP leaders called for a bandh in Coimbatore on Oct 31 over the car blast, the party’s State chief K Annamalai on Friday told the Madras HC he neither gave the call for the bandh nor endorsed it

