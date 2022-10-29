Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore rolls out ‘Red Corridor’ for passage of ambulances on pilot basis

Officials from GVK EMRI have pitched the idea of creating ‘Red Corridors’ on arterial roads in Coimbatore city to facilitate hassle-free movement for ambulances.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

ambulance

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Debadatta Mullick, EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from GVK EMRI have pitched the idea of creating ‘Red Corridors’ on arterial roads in Coimbatore city to facilitate hassle-free movement for ambulances. Recently, the State government revised the fine amount imposed for traffic violations. Blocking or refusing to give way for emergency vehicles such as fire tenders and ambulances will attract fine of Rs 10,000 under section 194E of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In the wake of the revision, officials in Coimbatore chalked out a plan that envisages creating a 6 to 10-foot exclusive track from the median on either side of the road to allow free movement for ambulances.
Speaking to TNIE, S Selvamuthukumar, District Programme Manager of GVK-EMRI said, “Due to traffic congestion, the emergency response time of the ambulances in the district has spiked from 10 minutes last year to 11 minutes this year.

In order to sort this out, we are planning to create a dedicated track for the ambulances on the arterial roads. With this, road users whenever they spot ambulances with blaring sirens can clear the route by moving to their left to allow the fleet to use the red corridor close to the median.”

A 6 to 10-foot-long track shall be earmarked as the red corridor depending upon the width of the roads.
As a pilot project, the plan may be implemented on the Trichy road stretch starting from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) campus.

“The plan is currently in the development stage. Based on our preliminary project report, the district collector and the police department officials have revealed that they would green signal the idea throughout the district once all the flyover construction works are completed.” he said

“As per our preliminary analysis, this plan would facilitate a free movement of the ambulances which may further bring down the emergency response time,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Red Corridor ambulance
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp