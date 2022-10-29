Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple gets double life for abduction, assault, murder of four-year-old

Ex-army man abducts, rapes and kills 4-year-old girl in 2019; Wife convicted for abetment 

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur Mahila court on Thursday awarded a double life imprisonment sentence to a 63-year-old ex-serviceman and his wife for the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of a four-year-old girl in 2019. Judge Subadra Devi ordered them to pay an additional fine of Rs 22,000 each, and compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family.

The couple received ten years imprisonment for abduction (IPC 366), life imprisonment for murder (IPC 302), and three years jail time for causing the disappearance of evidence (IPC 201). For aggravated sexual assault, the former army man was sentenced to life imprisonment. The woman was sentenced to life for abetting the crime.

Police said, the convicts  Meenakshi Sundaram (63) and Rajammal (58) were residents of Annanur. On June 28, 2019, they were arrested under the POCOS Act. Sundaram sexually abused the girl, who was his neighbour and relative in June 2019. Hearing her screams, he asphyxiated her with a rope.

With Rajammal’s help, he stuffed the body in a sack and hid it in a corner of their house. When the minor’s parents came in search of her, the couple lied about her whereabouts. The accused dumped the body in a bucket inside the victim’s parents’ bathroom.

On discovering the body, they registered a case with the  Tirumullaivoyal police. Sundaram was arrested in connection with the case by the end of June 2019, and detained under the Goondas Act. However, five months later, he walked out on bail. Inspector R Vijayaraghavan, the present investigation officer in the case, said, “After the judgment, the family was happy and said they felt relieved. Rajammal was closer to the victim’s mother. During the trial, the victim’s mother mentioned that she was disappointed and felt betrayed that she could not sleep properly since the incident. 

The judge sentenced  [Rajammal] same terms as her husband,” said Vijayaraghavan. The inspector added while frisking, a mini knife was found in Sundaram’s pocket. “He had later claimed that he would have ended his life in court.”

