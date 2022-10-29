Husband, his father booked for death of woman, foetus

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: The husband and father-in-law of a 22-year-old woman who was nine-months pregnant were arrested for dowry harassment and abetment to suicide in Kallakurichi on Friday.

The woman, who was rescued by neighbours, died at the Kallakurichi government hospital, police said, adding the foetus was removed immediately and was on life support for four hours but died of breathing difficulty.

The deceased Kavitha (name changed) got married to P Purushothaman (23). On Wednesday the couple had a heated argument that led to the husband and father-in-law physically torturing her, after which Kavitha attempted to kill self, police said.

