Home States Tamil Nadu

Husband, his father booked for death of woman, foetus

The husband and father-in-law of a 22-year-old woman who was nine-months pregnant were arrested for dowry harassment and abetment to suicide in Kallakurichi on Friday. 

Published: 29th October 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: The husband and father-in-law of a 22-year-old woman who was nine-months pregnant were arrested for dowry harassment and abetment to suicide in Kallakurichi on Friday. 

The woman, who was rescued by neighbours, died at the Kallakurichi government hospital, police said, adding  the foetus was removed immediately and was on life support for four hours but died of breathing difficulty.

The deceased Kavitha (name changed) got married to P Purushothaman (23).  On Wednesday the couple had a heated argument that led to the husband and father-in-law physically torturing her, after which Kavitha attempted to kill self, police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp