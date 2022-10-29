Home States Tamil Nadu

Must make effort to introduce India to ourselves: RN Ravi

“In the past  200 years, so much has been done to erase our history and erase who we are. We have to make an effort to re-introduce our country to ourselves.”

TN Governor RN Ravi speaks at the conclave, ‘Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu’ held at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Thursday. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

TN Governor RN Ravi. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday said the notion of India created by foreigners has eclipsed the very idea of ‘Bharat’ and that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) that begins on November 16 would reveal how great Bharat is. 

Speaking at the curtain raiser programme for KTS at IIT Madras, the Governor said, “In the past  200 years, so much has been done to erase our history and erase who we are. We have to make an effort to re-introduce our country to ourselves.”

Stating that the connection between Kashi and the land of Tamil Nadu is thousands and thousands of years old, Ravi said, “In KTS, people will be visiting Kashi. It would be a revealing experience.” IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University are the knowledge partners for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam,’ which endeavours to bring to light the deep academic, economic, social and cultural relationships between Kashi, also known as Varanasi, and Tamil Nadu. Interested people have to register through the portal https://kashitamil.iitm.ac.in/. An initiative of the Central government, the initiative is a unique programme in which people from the State will be grouped in 12 different clusters including Art, Literature, Spirituality & Education, will be taken on an educational tour to Kashi. 

All guests are entitled to free travel and free accommodation at Kashi and Ayodhya. The first train will leave on November 16 from Rameswaram, and the last return train will depart from Kashi on December 18. Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “It shall provide an opportunity for the people of Tamil Nadu, especially those who have not visited Varanasi and surrounding areas to explore and understand the deep academic, cultural and societal relationships between the two places.” The programme is intended to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the age-old links between Tamil culture and Kashi that have existed for centuries.

