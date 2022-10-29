Home States Tamil Nadu

New evidence unearthed against SP Velumani: TN govt to Madras HC

Countering Velumani’s arguments that the CAG report tabled in 2021 did not find fault with execution of tenders, the AG said that the report clearly indicates injudicious award of contracts.

Published: 29th October 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday told the Madras High Court that the FIRs against former minister SP Velumani cannot be quashed based on the preliminary enquiry (PE) report as it is just a procedure to decide on whether to file an FIR and does not have legal backing.

"The PE was done in favour of him (Velumani) when they (AIADMK) were in power. It does not have legal backing. It is a procedure to decide whether FIR can be filed or not," Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram said.

Referring to unnamed officers as accused in the FIR, the AG stated that a list of names was ready and he would submit it in court, adding that new materials on the irregularities were found during the course of investigation by DVAC and in the CAG report.

The submission was made before a bench of justices PN Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman during the hearing on the petitions filed by former municipal administration minister SP Velumani seeking to quash FIRs filed by DVAC in connection with irregularities in award of contracts in Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations and disproportionate assets.

Countering Velumani’s arguments that the CAG report tabled in 2021 did not find fault with execution of tenders, the AG said that the report clearly indicates injudicious award of contracts. Senior counsel and Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango, representing DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi, disapproved of the allegation of political vendetta behind registering the FIRs.

V Suresh, counsel for Arappor Iyakkam, said the organisation's complaints against the ex-minister, who wielded so much clout in the previous government, were based on documentary materials collected through RTI Act.

As many as 47 contracts were awarded to a company owned by Velumani's brother. The bidders had used the same IP address and mobile numbers for submitting tenders and it revealed collusion. Since the arguments could not be completed, the judges posted the matter to November 8.

