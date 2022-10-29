NIA had Coimbatore blast victim under surveillance: Federation of All Jamat

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Federation of All Jamat and affiliated organisations in Coimbatore district have raised doubts about the role of NIA and right-wing outfits in the blast. In a press release on Friday, the federation raised questions about NIA’s failure in monitoring the blast victim who had been under its surveillance.

“The person who died in the blast was investigated by the NIA in 2019 and the agency had him under surveillance. We doubt whether the agency was negligent in monitoring him or the blast occurred with the knowledge of central intelligence agencies.”

The federation alleged that several forces were trying to portray the minority community as rioters and terrorists.

Members of the federation submitted a petition with the Coimbatore city police on Friday demanding investigation on the functionaries of some right-wing outfits for allegedly speculating about communal unrest ahead of the blast.

“For the past one month, functionaries of right-wing organisations were making frequent claims that there would be communal unrest in the city and mentioned that a new outfit has been created in Ukkadam Lorrypettai for this purpose,” the federation said.

