Officials inspect isolated Alakattu hamlet, temporarily renovate roads

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Based on direction from Collector K Santhi, officials from five departments visited Alakattu, an isolated hamlet in Vattuvanahalli panchayat, on Friday and inspected amenities.

TNIE highlighted the plight of residents of Alakattu due to lack of roads. Based on the report, Collector K Santhi directed officials to conduct a joint inspection and temporarily renovate the roads leading to the hamlet.

Commenting on the inspection, Pasuvaraj, a resident of the hamlet said, “ Officials inspected the state of our village. We told them that our key problem is lack of roads. Further we requested a new PUPS building, Anganwadi centre and houses as most buildings are dilapidated. The officials noted down our problems and assured to take corrective steps.”

Pasuvaraj added that regarding schooling of students, the officials encouraged them to admit children in government hostels so that they are not affected by the lack of roads and transport. “We are considering the option. Many parents are unwilling to separate from their children. If we are provided roads will be enroll them to the nearest school and ensure their education,” he added.

Sivappa, another resident, “Since Wednesday, earth movers have been levelling the roads which has made transport a bit easy. We have requested officials to provide us tar roads. Officials stated that, they have requested a NOC from Ministry of Forest and Climate change. If the files are forwarded works would begin soon, they assured. Officials who visited the hamlet said they had sent a report to the collector.

