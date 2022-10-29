Home States Tamil Nadu

Pipeline damage hits water supply to Dharmapuri

L Madesh, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, said,  “For the last three days we have not been provided with water. Not all residents have Hogenakkal drinking water connection at home.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Municipality officials announced that the water supply in Dharmapuri town will be erratic for the next few days due to a damages main pipeline which carries water from Panchamapalli. Officials said steps would be taken to supply water from local sources and the Hogenakkal water supply project, and appealed to people to use water judiciously.

Dharmapuri Municipality supplies over 12.5 MLD of water through the Panchapalli drinking water scheme, Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project and local well sources. This is supplied to over 65,000 households in the 33 wards of the Municipality. But, due to the flooding in the Chinnar dam, the key pipeline transporting water from Panchapalli to Dharmapuri Municipality has been severely damaged. Officials stated the damage is difficult to repair because of the flooding.

L Madesh, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, said,  “For the last three days we have not been provided with water. Not all residents have Hogenakkal drinking water connection at home. Many have to get water from tanks and if the tanks are not filled properly, there will be severe drinking water scarcity.”

N Anandh Natrajan of Bharathipuram said, “This year we have had good rains and this replenished groundwater. Most people use groundwater as main water source. But the water has high fluoride content and prolonged consumption of water is not good. The Municipality must restore water supply as soon as possible.”

Municipality officials said, “The Panchapalli water provides over 5 MLD of water to the Municipality and local sources provide over 2.5 MLD of water to the Municipality. Through the water available we will ensure a fair supply of water, they said.”

Commenting on the difficulty in renovation they said, “The pipeline is been submerged because of flooding of Chinnar dam, so it is extremely difficult to assess the damage. We would ensure water is regulated in the upcoming two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp