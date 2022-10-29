Results after factoring in quota for women: TNPSC

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After repeated pleas from job aspirants to announce the results of Group II and IIA preliminary exams, which were conducted six months ago, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Friday advised them to not fall prey to rumours and unverified information circulated on social media. It said the results would be published after updating its software with the recent changes in quota for women. It issued this clarification after rumours that TNPSC was facing difficulties scanning the OMR answer sheets of the tests.

“The software upgrade is in its final stage. Once it is completed, results of group II and IIA exams would be released,” said P Uma Maheswari, secretary, TNPSC, in a statement. The Madras High Court ordered in September that reservation for women in public employment could be made only horizontally, not vertically. (About 30% reservation is being given to women in recruitment by TNPSC)

About 9.95 lakh candidates attempted the preliminary exams of group II and IIA on May 21, which were conducted to fill 5,532 vacancies in various State government departments. Incidentally, this was the first exam after the introduction of mandatory Tamil paper in competitive exams. Similarly, results of group IV exams held on July 24 are yet to be released. Over 10 lakh candidates attempted the exams to fill 7,301 posts.

S Rajesh, a job aspirant, said: “We expected the results in August, but then it was postponed to September. Now, it’s getting delayed further. Many of those who lost jobs during Covid-19 are awaiting the results. Only then can they plan their future.”



CHENNAI: After repeated pleas from job aspirants to announce the results of Group II and IIA preliminary exams, which were conducted six months ago, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Friday advised them to not fall prey to rumours and unverified information circulated on social media. It said the results would be published after updating its software with the recent changes in quota for women. It issued this clarification after rumours that TNPSC was facing difficulties scanning the OMR answer sheets of the tests. “The software upgrade is in its final stage. Once it is completed, results of group II and IIA exams would be released,” said P Uma Maheswari, secretary, TNPSC, in a statement. The Madras High Court ordered in September that reservation for women in public employment could be made only horizontally, not vertically. (About 30% reservation is being given to women in recruitment by TNPSC) About 9.95 lakh candidates attempted the preliminary exams of group II and IIA on May 21, which were conducted to fill 5,532 vacancies in various State government departments. Incidentally, this was the first exam after the introduction of mandatory Tamil paper in competitive exams. Similarly, results of group IV exams held on July 24 are yet to be released. Over 10 lakh candidates attempted the exams to fill 7,301 posts. S Rajesh, a job aspirant, said: “We expected the results in August, but then it was postponed to September. Now, it’s getting delayed further. Many of those who lost jobs during Covid-19 are awaiting the results. Only then can they plan their future.”