Retired ADSP, inspector get three years jail for assaulting Dalit woman

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi Protection of Civil Rights Court has sentenced a retired Additional Superintendent of Police and a woman inspector to three years in jail for assaulting a widowed Scheduled Caste woman at Puliyangudi station in 2007. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 each on the convicts.



Sources said the victim, Papa (64) of Kasilingapuram, was taken to Puliampatti police station on November 2, 2007 in connection with a theft case filed by a neighbour. "The then station inspector Vimalkanth and sub inspector Gandhimathi assaulted her at her home on the pretext of inquiry and escorted her to the station after vandalising the house. The duo attacked Papa that night at the station which fractured her hand. Kasilingapuram villagers rescued her and admitted her at Thoothukudi medical college hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for 29 days," they added.



While a probe found Papa innocent, the subsequent RDO inquiry against the police officers Vimalkanth and Gandhimathi directed departmental actions. However, Papa moved a private complaint against the duo to the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in 2008, and later the case was referred to PCR court in 2009.



After 14 years of court trials, PCR court Judge Swaminathan convicted Vimalkanth and Gandhimathi under sections 323 and 326 of the IPC. The judge allocated Rs 50,000 from the fine amount for compensating Papa in line with section 357 of CrPC. Advocate Athisayaraj, who argued on behalf of Papa welcomed the judgment. "Papa was 49 when she was assaulted. Though it is delayed justice, the judgment is soothing. The State government must provide compensation based on the provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989," he urged. Gandhimathi is currently the station inspector at Nagercoil.

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi Protection of Civil Rights Court has sentenced a retired Additional Superintendent of Police and a woman inspector to three years in jail for assaulting a widowed Scheduled Caste woman at Puliyangudi station in 2007. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 each on the convicts. Sources said the victim, Papa (64) of Kasilingapuram, was taken to Puliampatti police station on November 2, 2007 in connection with a theft case filed by a neighbour. "The then station inspector Vimalkanth and sub inspector Gandhimathi assaulted her at her home on the pretext of inquiry and escorted her to the station after vandalising the house. The duo attacked Papa that night at the station which fractured her hand. Kasilingapuram villagers rescued her and admitted her at Thoothukudi medical college hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for 29 days," they added. While a probe found Papa innocent, the subsequent RDO inquiry against the police officers Vimalkanth and Gandhimathi directed departmental actions. However, Papa moved a private complaint against the duo to the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in 2008, and later the case was referred to PCR court in 2009. After 14 years of court trials, PCR court Judge Swaminathan convicted Vimalkanth and Gandhimathi under sections 323 and 326 of the IPC. The judge allocated Rs 50,000 from the fine amount for compensating Papa in line with section 357 of CrPC. Advocate Athisayaraj, who argued on behalf of Papa welcomed the judgment. "Papa was 49 when she was assaulted. Though it is delayed justice, the judgment is soothing. The State government must provide compensation based on the provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989," he urged. Gandhimathi is currently the station inspector at Nagercoil.