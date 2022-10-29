Home States Tamil Nadu

Samba cultivation area crosses 1.28 lakhs hectares

The Samba acreage witnessed a slight drop from 1.3 lakh hectares to 1.28 lakh hectares this year owing to decreased rainfall in some regions.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Samba acreage witnessed a slight drop from 1.3 lakh hectares to 1.28 lakh hectares this year owing to decreased rainfall in some regions. However, the acreage is higher when compared to the normal cultivation area, which is about 1.25 lakh hectares. More than 50% of the area under cultivation has been registered under the crop insurance scheme in the district.    

The district is one of the largest paddy cultivators in the State and relies solely on rainfall for irrigation. Speaking to TNIE, Kanniah, a senior official from the agricultural department, said the lack of rain in some areas made farmers hesitant to start paddy cultivation. "Following the monsoon onset in November, more farmers are likely to start the Samba cultivation in the district which will increase the acreage by around 5000 - 7000 hectares," he added.

Pointing out that the traditional paddy cultivation remains less than 2% (1500 hectares) of the total area, Kanniah said more farmers are interested in Samba cultivation, opting for fine varieties like Co51, NLR, and RNR than the bold varieties. "The agricultural department is trying to promote traditional paddy cultivation to make the crop resistant to calamities and diseases," he said.

A farmer from the district, Bakkiyanathan said," The lack of a proper platform for selling the traditional paddy is one of the major problems. The government should consider procuring traditional paddy at profitable prices to generate interest in farmers to cultivate paddy in the traditional way."

Another farmer, Veeramani, said the online portal of the PM crop insurance scheme faced server issues recently. "The last date for the insurance registration is dead ahead. The agriculture department should take action towards resolving such issues sooner, as farmers are concerned," he added. Responding to the issue, Kannaiah said the server issues were fixed then. "The crop insurance target for Ramanathapuram this year is set as 2.76 lakhs acre in which about 1.11 lakhs acre Samba paddy crops have been registered. Farmers at large are showing interest towards enrolling their crops under the PM insurance scheme," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp