Anbumani sets out on padayatra to lay emphasis on revival of Chola-era irrigation structures in Ariyalur

Half of the 1,578-acre Kandiratheertham lake has disappeared owing to encroachments, said Anbumani Ramadoss.

ARIYALUR: The PMK led by its president Anbumani Ramadoss commenced its two-day padayatra for the restoration of irrigation structures built during the Chola period, from Keezhapalur in the district on Saturday.

After Rama Kausalya, the principal of the Government Music College at Tiruvaiyaru, flagged off the padayatra, Anbumani said, “Emperor Raja Raja Chola, who brought South Asia under his rule and invaded up to the Ganges, brought water from the river and formed a huge lake, ‘Cholagangai’ (Ponneri) and gave importance to irrigation. Similarly, thousands of acres of agricultural lands are being irrigated by several lakes, including Kandiratheertham lake, Karaivetti lake and Sukiran lake. With this, Ariyalur was prosperous during the Chola and British rule. But over time the Chola-period structures became poorly maintained. Notably, half of the 1,578-acre Kandiratheertham lake has disappeared owing to encroachments."

Mentioning PMK founder S Ramadoss as having once stayed in Ariyalur to oversee the restoration of Ponneri and improve water management, Anbumani said the party cadre is working for the same across the State. “Currently, more water is flowing in the Cauvery. Our demand is to take that water to dry areas," he added.

Further, pointing to the presence of several cement plants in the district having affected the water table, the PMK leader said, “During the Chola period, they increased water resources by giving importance to agriculture. We failed to protect them all. Only by restoring them can we carry them over for the next generation. This will make agriculture to flourish again.”

Later, Anbumani covered Karaivetti, Kandiratheertham, Thirumanur and T Palur as part of the padayatra.

