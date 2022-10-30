Apology in Madras HC for ‘abhorrent’ tweets on Venu Srinivasan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rangarajan Narasimhan, a Srirangam-based PIL petitioner on temple matters, has tendered an unconditional apology in the Madras High Court for posting “abhorrent tweets” slandering noted industrialist and philanthropist Venu Srinivasan in connection with an alleged theft of an idol at the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple.

In his revised affidavit filed before a bench of Justices SS Sundar and N Mala on October 18, Narasimhan has also given an undertaking to delete the tweets dated September 2, 2022, from his twitter handle @OurTemples.

The objectionable tweets, against which Srinivasan had filed a contempt of court petition, were posted by Rangarajan after the first bench of the HC disposed of a petition filed by him regarding the theft of a peacock idol with a flower on its beak from the Mylapore temple. Rangarajan levelled charges against Srinivasan and had lodged a police complaint in 2018 saying the idol was stolen long back.

The first bench, which disposed of Rangarajan’s petition and directed the State to constitute an expert committee to look into the matter, also told both parties to refrain from making comments on social media which may affect their image in society.Citing the order, the counsel for Srinivasan accused Rangarajan of committing criminal contempt by making “abhorrent” tweets against his client.

When the matter came up for hearing on October 12, the bench said the respondent had tweeted some messages contrary to the directions of the court and directed him to file a better affidavit since the counter affidavit he had filed was not convincing enough to be accepted as an apology. Subsequently, he filed another affidavit tendering an unconditional apology on October 18 and the bench closed the contempt petition.

According to a representative of Srinivasan, he was appointed as a trustee of Srirangam Temple during 2012-2021 and was later elected as chairman of the temple’s board of trustees. During his tenure, the temple has seen several initiatives/renovations benefiting the temple and the devotees.Being a native of Srirangam, Rangarajan disliked Srinivasan heading the temple administration and disciplining it and started attacking him, Srinivasan’s representative said.

What it’s all about

Rangarajan made allegations against Srinivasan regarding the theft of a peacock idol with a flower on its beak from the Mylapore temple. He also lodged a police complaint in 2018

CHENNAI: Rangarajan Narasimhan, a Srirangam-based PIL petitioner on temple matters, has tendered an unconditional apology in the Madras High Court for posting “abhorrent tweets” slandering noted industrialist and philanthropist Venu Srinivasan in connection with an alleged theft of an idol at the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple. In his revised affidavit filed before a bench of Justices SS Sundar and N Mala on October 18, Narasimhan has also given an undertaking to delete the tweets dated September 2, 2022, from his twitter handle @OurTemples. The objectionable tweets, against which Srinivasan had filed a contempt of court petition, were posted by Rangarajan after the first bench of the HC disposed of a petition filed by him regarding the theft of a peacock idol with a flower on its beak from the Mylapore temple. Rangarajan levelled charges against Srinivasan and had lodged a police complaint in 2018 saying the idol was stolen long back. The first bench, which disposed of Rangarajan’s petition and directed the State to constitute an expert committee to look into the matter, also told both parties to refrain from making comments on social media which may affect their image in society.Citing the order, the counsel for Srinivasan accused Rangarajan of committing criminal contempt by making “abhorrent” tweets against his client. When the matter came up for hearing on October 12, the bench said the respondent had tweeted some messages contrary to the directions of the court and directed him to file a better affidavit since the counter affidavit he had filed was not convincing enough to be accepted as an apology. Subsequently, he filed another affidavit tendering an unconditional apology on October 18 and the bench closed the contempt petition. According to a representative of Srinivasan, he was appointed as a trustee of Srirangam Temple during 2012-2021 and was later elected as chairman of the temple’s board of trustees. During his tenure, the temple has seen several initiatives/renovations benefiting the temple and the devotees.Being a native of Srirangam, Rangarajan disliked Srinivasan heading the temple administration and disciplining it and started attacking him, Srinivasan’s representative said. What it’s all about Rangarajan made allegations against Srinivasan regarding the theft of a peacock idol with a flower on its beak from the Mylapore temple. He also lodged a police complaint in 2018