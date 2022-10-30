Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK IT wing to go pan India

DMK IT wing is planning to expand its presence in the country to spread Dravidian ideology and counter right-wing forces.

CHENNAI: DMK IT wing is planning to expand its presence in the country to spread Dravidian ideology and counter right-wing forces. It is scouting for functionaries to take care of its IT operations in all states and languages.

A state-level IT wing functionary told TNIE on condition of anonymity that, currently, they countered right-wing propaganda only in Tamil and English. Right-wing outfits, however, spread divisive messages in other languages as well.

Another IT-wing functionary sauid their duties would also include scotching superstitions. “Superstitions, paraded as traditions, are useful tools for right-wing forces to influence the public. Most such superstitions are against the common people, the downtrodden and Dalits.”

DMK IT wing secretary TRB Rajaa said it was time for the DMK’s IT wing to expand its operations so that the whole country knew how TN managed to keep the BJP and other right-wing forces at bay. Dravidian ideology could be a panacea for various social and economic ills such as domination of upper castes; lack of equal opportunities in education and employment; and division of people using religions and castes.”

