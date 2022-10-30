Home States Tamil Nadu

Don't be reluctant to take up jobs in far-off places: Kanimozhi advises youths

She also inaugurated a panchayat union office constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore at Seithunganallur on Saturday.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as 108 companies participated in the job fair, organised by Tamil Nadu State Rural and Urban Livelihood Mission and Mahalir Thittam, at Dr Sivanthi Adhithanar engineering college on Saturday.The fair was held following Chief Minister MK Stalin's order.

While inaugurating the job fair in the presence of Fisheries and fishermen minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi said, "Students must make use of the job opportunities available. Even if they have to go to far-off places, they must take up the job without any reluctance. Girl students should try to convince their parents, gain their trust, and join the jobs."

The parliamentarian also visited Kayalpattinam and distributed 185 bicycles to the members of Ulamas and the workers' welfare board functioning under the minorities welfare department, which consists of 384 members.Bicycles worth Rs 10.89 lakh were allotted to 214 Ulamas, Kanimozhi added. She also inaugurated a panchayat union office constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore at Seithunganallur on Saturday.

