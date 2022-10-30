Houses searched amid Coimbatore blast probe
In what is said to be part of the investigation into the Coimbatore car blast case, the police on Saturday raided the residences of four at Muthupettai in the district.
Published: 30th October 2022 05:48 AM | Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:48 AM | A+A A-
TIRUVARUR: In what is said to be part of the investigation into the Coimbatore car blast case, the police on Saturday raided the residences of four at Muthupettai in the district. A team led by Muthupettai DSP T Vivekanandhan raided the houses of Riswan Muhamed, Ahmed Imtiaz, Sajid Ahmed and Azharuddin in the wee hours. All four are said to have been detained a few years ago over suspicions of links to terror outfits.