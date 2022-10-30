Home States Tamil Nadu

Houses searched amid Coimbatore blast probe

In what is said to be part of the investigation into the Coimbatore car blast case, the police on Saturday raided the residences of four at Muthupettai in the district.

DGP Sylendra Babu inspected the spot where the car blast incident held at Esawaran Kovil street in Coimbatore on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: In what is said to be part of the investigation into the Coimbatore car blast case, the police on Saturday raided the residences of four at Muthupettai in the district. A team led by Muthupettai DSP T Vivekanandhan raided the houses of Riswan Muhamed, Ahmed Imtiaz, Sajid Ahmed and Azharuddin in the wee hours. All four are said to have been detained a few years ago over suspicions of links to terror outfits.

