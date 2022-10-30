Life sentence to man for killing wife upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court upheld the life sentence handed to a man for murdering his wife after a fight between them over his drinking habit. Finding no reason to disbelieve the evidence submitted by Devaraja Naidu and Chandrasekar, the father and son respectively of the deceased woman, Kamala, the bench of justices PN Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman recently dismissed the criminal appeal filed by convict Madhu of Krishnagiri district.

After a fight over Madhu drinking alcohol at their home, Kamala left for her parents’ house, along with her children Chandrasekar and Deepika. Her parents, however, convinced her to return. On the night of April 17, 2014, when Kamala was fast asleep, Madhu dropped a stone weighing 21kg on her head.

