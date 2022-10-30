Home States Tamil Nadu

Life sentence to man for killing wife upheld

A division bench of the Madras High Court upheld the life sentence handed to a man for murdering his wife after a fight between them over his drinking habit.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court upheld the life sentence handed to a man for murdering his wife after a fight between them over his drinking habit. Finding no reason to disbelieve the evidence submitted by Devaraja Naidu and Chandrasekar, the father and son respectively of the deceased woman, Kamala, the bench of justices PN Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman recently dismissed the criminal appeal filed by convict Madhu of Krishnagiri district.

After a fight over Madhu drinking alcohol at their home, Kamala left for her parents’ house, along with her children Chandrasekar and Deepika. Her parents, however, convinced her to return. On the night of April 17, 2014, when Kamala was fast asleep, Madhu dropped a stone weighing 21kg on her head.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp