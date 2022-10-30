Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC helps woman get passport for son

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently helped a woman get a passport for her 18-year-old son for the purpose of joining a medical course abroad.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently helped a woman get a passport for her 18-year-old son for the purpose of joining a medical course abroad. The woman submitted that she was deserted by her husband four years ago and has been taking care of their two children on her own.
Their divorce case before a lower court in Kanniyakumari has been pending since 2019, she added. Recently, her son completed Class 12 and got admission to pursue a medicine course at the state university in the Republic of Moldova. Due to the expiry of his minor passport, he sent an application to the authorities to reissue the passport to him.
Though she produced an undertaking that she is the sole caretaker of her son, the passport authorities demanded she produces the signature of her husband, as their divorce case is still awaiting the court's decision. She approached the high court seeking relief stating that she is unaware of her husband's whereabouts and the last date of joining for her son was almost due.
Considering that it is only for the betterment of the child and the mother is ready to take responsibility for any shortcomings, Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan directed the authorities to issue a passport within one week to the petitioner's son for going to Moldova for educational purposes alone.
