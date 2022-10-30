Puducherry shops can stay open 24x7 now

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: For the next three years, shops and establishments in Puducherry have been permitted to remain open for business for 24 hours on all days, said Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday. They must do so without violating provisions of the Puducherry Shops And Establishments Act, 1964 (Puducherry Act 36 of 1964) in the interest of the public.

According to a notification issued by the L-G, the decision was taken based on the request of the Confederation of Indian Industries. It aims to achieve better services, and to promote ease of doing business - Business Reform Action Plan 2022 by rationalising and simplifying Labour Acts. This also aims to create a more conducive environment for shops employing 10 or more persons.

The order added, every employee must be provided a weekly holiday, and have to be exhibited by the employer in a conspicuous place in the establishments. The wages, including overtime wages, must be credited to their respective savings bank account. “No employee is allowed to work more than eight hours a day, and 48 hours a week. The period of work including overtime cannot exceed 10 and half hours a day and 57 hours a week,” it added.

If violated, penal action will be initiated against the employer/manager as laid down in the Puducherry Shops And Establishments Act, 1964.Additionally, women employees are not permitted to work beyond 8 pm. They may be allowed to work between 8 pm and 6 am with written consent from the female staff, subject to providing adequate protection of their dignity, honour, and safety. Besides amenities like restrooms, and safety lockers must be provided.

Transport arrangements must be provided to women staff who work in shifts. A notice indicating the availability of transport must be exhibited at the shop’s main entrance. Each establishment must constitute an Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment of women, under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

