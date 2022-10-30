Home States Tamil Nadu

Relief to girl denied medical seat under backward community quota

Published: 30th October 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image of medical students attending class used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that the refusal by the selection committee for MBBS admission to consider an application of a candidate from a backward community (BC) citing the nativity of her parents was bad in law. In a recent order on a petition filed by R Mahathi Barla, Justice R Suresh Kumar said rejecting the application of the candidate for seat under the BC quota merely because the community certificate of her father was issued by another State (Andhra Pradesh), by giving a plain interpretation of clause 5 (k) of the prospectus, is bad in law.

The judge ordered the selection committee to permit the petitioner to participate in the counselling for MBBS for 2022-2023 under BC quota and provide her admission under BC quota if she is able to secure a medical seat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court backward community MBBS medical seat Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp