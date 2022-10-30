Relief to girl denied medical seat under backward community quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that the refusal by the selection committee for MBBS admission to consider an application of a candidate from a backward community (BC) citing the nativity of her parents was bad in law. In a recent order on a petition filed by R Mahathi Barla, Justice R Suresh Kumar said rejecting the application of the candidate for seat under the BC quota merely because the community certificate of her father was issued by another State (Andhra Pradesh), by giving a plain interpretation of clause 5 (k) of the prospectus, is bad in law.

The judge ordered the selection committee to permit the petitioner to participate in the counselling for MBBS for 2022-2023 under BC quota and provide her admission under BC quota if she is able to secure a medical seat.

