Should Puducherry police suffer for happiness of tourists: AIADMK secy 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK, a constituent of the ruling NDA, and the opposition Congress demanded the Puducherry government revoke its move to permit shops to operate 24 hours a day.



In a statement, UT AIADMK East Secretary and former MLA A Anbazhagan said the government should not have accepted the request of the Confederation of Indian Industry to allow trading companies to operate 24 hours a day. Pointing out law and order concerns, he questioned the necessity to accept the demand from a body unrelated to the Central and State governments. "The views of the public should have been sought before implementing any project"



Earlier, trading establishments were closed at 10 pm as police could not maintain law and order till 12 am. "Does Puducherry have adequate personnel for night security as the shops remain running all night? Should the overburdened police be made to suffer for a law brought in for the happiness of tourists? The garbage in the city is being cleaned only at night by sanitary workers. How can the cleaning work be carried out now," he asked.



According to Anbazhagan, this will lead to a disruption of law and order. 'This order was issued to satisfy someone. This will surely lead to destruction and the future of youngsters would be affected," he added.



Similarly, former chief minister V Narayanasamy said that the government has not specified which category of business establishments would be permitted to remain open. There is no objection to keeping open the essential shops, keeping open bars and pubs will only lead to problems. "Hence the government should reconsider the decision."

