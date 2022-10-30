Home States Tamil Nadu

Three live shells ‘left behind by Army’ found in Hanumanthapuram

The magistrate was informed and the police were ordered to destroy the shells as per the guidelines.

Published: 30th October 2022

Villagers came across the undischarged ammunition while grazing cattle | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three 51-mm live mortar shells lying a few metres apart from one another were found by villagers in Hanumanthapuram on Saturday. Police suspect that the shells belong to the Army’s artillery division which conducted ammunition drills in the hilly region until last year.

While grazing cattle in the now-secured area on Saturday, villagers came across the undischarged ammunition, which triggered panic. Police recovered the shells with help of a bomb detection and disposal squad.

The magistrate was informed and the police were ordered to destroy the shells as per the guidelines. This is not the first time that unattended artillery was found in the area. Hundreds of acres in Hanumanthapuram were used to practice firing of both small and heavy artillery by the CRPF and the Army. Police said, Army personnel didn’t collect all the shells when they left.

“It is protocol to bring the exploded shells back to the base, but some stray shells or bullets end up across the hills,” added the police. Residents were told to refrain from grazing cattle.

