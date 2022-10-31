Home States Tamil Nadu

Explosion probe: Stalin lauds Coimbatore police

Stalin's formal appreciation, hailing the police force for a quick probe, comes at a time when state BJP chief K Annamalai continues to level 'false' allegations against the police department.

Published: 31st October 2022 04:05 PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a review meeting with top officials over the cylinder blast incident in Coimbatore, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday gave away certificates of appreciation to police personnel of Coimbatore city for swiftly probing the car blast case.

In the presence of top officials at the Secretariat, Stalin gave the certificates to 14 police personnel, marking the presentation of similar documents to a total of 58 personnel of Coimbatore, which includes officers as well.

Stalin's formal appreciation, hailing the police force of the western city for a quick probe and initiation of preventive measures is significant against the backdrop of BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai targeting the DMK regime on the explosion case.

Governor R N Ravi's remarks over the matter also led to a furore with the DMK alliance claiming that his views were aimed at pleasing the Saffron party.

On October 23, explosives were seized from the residence of Jameesha Mubin who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a car he travelled in. He is suspected to be a key player in a conspiracy. Six men, his associates, were arrested.

The case, initially probed by the Tamil Nadu police was handed over to the National Investigation Agency.
