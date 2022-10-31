Governor must quit before airing views on Kovai blast, say DMK allies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties belonging to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Sunday condemned Governor RN Ravi for his remarks on the Coimbatore car blast and said the Governor must stop airing such views while holding a constitutional position.

The joint statement of parties comes two days after the Governor on Friday faulted the State government for delaying to transfer of the blast case, which he called a terror attack, to the NIA by four days. The leaders of the DMK and its alliance partners said if the Governor wanted to air such views to please leadership to get higher positions, he must quit his post and then make such comments.

Otherwise, he should stop airing such views while holding the post, they said.

In their statement, the leaders also expressed doubts about the activities of Governor RN Ravi “as he has made it a habit to make controversial comments every day since assuming office.” It is not known whether his intention is to create unnecessary controversies and create confusion in Tamil Nadu or draw attention to himself, the leaders said.

“We have no issues with his personal spiritual beliefs but it is unfair of him to express conservative and poisonous ideas while holding a constitutional office.” “Does he even realise that it’s against the oath of office he took,” they asked. They also said R N Ravi was making such statements deliberately to create confusion.

Speaking about the significance of secularism, the statement said of the 195 countries recognised by the UN, more than 120 countries are secular. All these secular countries have religions and governments. But the two are unrelated. Even Nepal, which called itself a Hindu country, is now a Secular Federal Parliamentary Republic, they said.

Baalu, Alagiri, Vaiko among signatories

The Governor had levelled charges against the government while speaking at a function in Coimbatore on Friday. He said, “The incident was an attempt to unleash a major terror attack. The number of explosives, IED-making chemicals and ingredients found was enough to suggest that the perpetrators planned a series of attacks.

The question is when the police got hold of the suspects within hours, why did it take more than four days to bring in the NIA?” TR Baalu (DMK), KS Alagiri (TNCC), K Veeramani (DK), Vaiko (MDMK), K Balakrishnan (CPM), R Mutharasan (CPI), KM Kader Mohideen (IUML), Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), MH Jawahirullah (MMK), ER Eswaran (KMDK) and T Velmurugan (TVK) signed the statement.

‘Cops got specific terror alert’ TN BJP chief

K Annamalai on Sunday released a statement refuting DGP’s remarks and said police failed to monitor Jamesha Mubeen’s activities despite specific warning from the Centre

