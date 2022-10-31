Home States Tamil Nadu

Soorasamhaaram draws a sea of devotees across Tamil Nadu

The Kanda Sashti festival began on October 25 with ‘kapukattu’ ritual across TN. Devotees would also start a ritual fast as part of the festival on the day.

Devotees witnessing soorasamhaaram in Tiruchendur on Sunday | V KARTHIKALAGU

MADURAI/DINDIGUL/TIRUCHY/THOOTHUKUDI:  The highlight of the ongoing Kanda Sashti festival, the ‘soorasamhaaram ritual (annihilation of demon Soorapadman by the lord) was held in Murugan temples across the State on Sunday.

A large number of devotees thronged Murugan temples including his six abodes of Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Arulmigu Solaimalai Murugan Temple in Pazhamudircholai, Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani, and Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur — to witness the ritual. 

The Kanda Sashti festival began on October 25 with ‘kapukattu’ ritual across TN. Devotees would also start a ritual fast as part of the festival on the day. The ‘soorasamharam’ ritual is held on the sixth day of the festival. Deities of lord Murugan were taken in procession and the soorasamharam ritual was performed on the premises of temples on Sunday evening. Additional buses were operated to various Murugan temples across the State. 

On Sunday, the Tiruchendur temple was opened at 1 am and viswarooba tharisanam, uthayamarthaanda abishekam, theeparaathanai and kalasanthi puja were held. The sooramsamharam was held in the evening on the seashore. Lakhs of devotees visited Tiruchendur to witness this event. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department P K Sekar Babu and Minister for Fisheries Anitha Radhakrishnan were present. 

Nearly 10,000 people took part in the event at Vayalur Murugan Temple in Tiruchy district. HR&CE Joint Commissioner Selvaraj said, “We have provided all facilities for devotees. From health camps to traffic diversion, we have planned everything in coordination with the police department.” 

