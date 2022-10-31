Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoles Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat

Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled over the demise of people in Gujarat who died in the Morbi bridge collapse on Sunday evening.

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled over the demise of people in Gujarat who died in the Morbi bridge collapse on Sunday evening.

In his condolence message, Stalin said, “Deeply pained by the loss of so many innocent lives in the MorbiBridgeCollapse. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

He further added, “While I wish for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries, the remaining people trapped must be rescued safely at the earliest.”

