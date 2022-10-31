Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy city to have dedicated food streets

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amidst plans for enumeration of street vendors in the city and demarcating streets into vending and non-vending zones, the corporation is also mulling over earmarking two streets exclusively for food vending, say officials.

Sources said the move is to ensure better hygiene among food vendors.

“We are considering two streets exclusively for food vendors. It is in the early stages. As per the plan, we would set up the infrastructure and lighting for a vibrant environment. The vendors can sell various food items and we would allocate space only if they possess the required permits. We would also ensure that they maintain hygiene. This would protect their livelihood and put a stop to stalls being set up at various places. The public would also have access to food prepared in hygienic conditions,” a senior official said.

The corporation would hold consultations with vendors on the plan, said sources. “Without their support, we cannot ensure the project’s success. We would hence seek their suggestions before implementing the project,” an official said.

On the plan, Keerthika R, a resident of KK Nagar, said, “It can ensure higher income for several vendors who are offering food at a nominal price. The corporation should also consider approaching banks to lend financial assistance to those interested in being part of such a facility. In fact, it can provide a great experience for tourists in the city.”

