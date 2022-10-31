Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy city to have dedicated food streets

The corporation would hold consultations with vendors on the plan, said sources. “Without their support, we cannot ensure the project’s success,” an official said.

Published: 31st October 2022 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors advise avoiding street food to keep gastrointestinal diseases at bay. (Photo | EPS)

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amidst plans for enumeration of street vendors in the city and demarcating streets into vending and non-vending zones, the corporation is also mulling over earmarking two streets exclusively for food vending, say officials.

Sources said the move is to ensure better hygiene among food vendors.

“We are considering two streets exclusively for food vendors. It is in the early stages. As per the plan, we would set up the infrastructure and lighting for a vibrant environment. The vendors can sell various food items and we would allocate space only if they possess the required permits. We would also ensure that they maintain hygiene. This would protect their livelihood and put a stop to stalls being set up at various places. The public would also have access to food prepared in hygienic conditions,” a senior official said.

The corporation would hold consultations with vendors on the plan, said sources. “Without their support, we cannot ensure the project’s success. We would hence seek their suggestions before implementing the project,” an official said.

On the plan, Keerthika R, a resident of KK Nagar, said, “It can ensure higher income for several vendors who are offering food at a nominal price. The corporation should also consider approaching banks to lend financial assistance to those interested in being part of such a facility. In fact, it can provide a great experience for tourists in the city.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
enumeration of street vendors food vending
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp