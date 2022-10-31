Home States Tamil Nadu

Three firms in race to install AI system to track elephants in Madukkarai in Tamil Nadu

Published: 31st October 2022 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

The elephant herd used as representational purpose| Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three companies are in the race to implement an AI-based surveillance system to be installed along the railway tracks by the Tamil Nadu forest department in Madukkarai as part of efforts to prevent elephants from getting hit by speeding trains.

Five companies took part in the tender process, of which three have been chosen to present a demonstration. The company that comes up with the best idea will be awarded the contract to install cameras at vulnerable spots on the 13 km of railway track (line A and B).

According to an official, “The cameras can detect movement of elephants up to two km radius from the track and alert officials in the railway station who in turn will inform loco pilots to stop the train to let the elephants cross.”

“Once the tender scrutinising committee finalises one of the companies, it will be sent for financial approval. It will take a few more weeks to commence the installation work. These projects would be taken up at Rs 7.2 crore and the State government has already allocated it,” the official added.

Coimbatore forest division staff has been increased to monitor the movement of elephants around the clock in Madukkarai.

“A special team headed by the Assistant Conservator of forest (ACF) will monitor the 15 staff who have been deputed on night duty to prevent elephants from getting onto tracks. Surprise checks are being conducted to ensure the staff are working. This is done as several elephants got hit by trains at night,” said another official.

