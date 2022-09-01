Home States Tamil Nadu

Efforts to reunite elephant calf with mother continues

Published: 01st September 2022

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The forest department is making an effort to reunite a two-month-old elephant calf, which was rescued from the Sigurhalla river, with its mother for the third consecutive day on Wednesday at Sigur Range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

D Venkatesh, field director of MTR told TNIE, “We enquired about the elephant in the upper portion of the river, but have got no positive response from the people so far. We have formed eight teams from Masinagudi, Singara and Sigur Ranges and search operation is being carried out. If the mother elephant is spotted, the calf will be taken to her immediately.” On Wednesday, two veterinary forest officers also joined the operation. According to sources, the elephant calf (Bommi) is currently in MTR and is being attended by a mahout named Bomman.

Meanwhile, the search for treating the injured elephant which has been roaming near the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border for the last two week with an injury at his mouth is still on. Officials said that the elephant   was spotted lastly near Coonoor Road at Kallar Beat near Mettupalayam.

Coimbatore DFO TK Ashok Kumar said, “Despite the elephant struggling to intake water, its condition is stable. We are yet to decide whether to tranquilize the animal for treating it or not. As of now, we have planned to provide medicine laced fruits to the animal to cure its wound. We will observe the elephant closely and then plan the next step accordingly.”

