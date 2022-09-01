Home States Tamil Nadu

Honesty, hard work key to success in law practice: Madras HC CJ

“The secret behind the success in law profession is honesty and hard work. Your reputation will grow if you practice with honesty and propriety,” he told the gathering.

Published: 01st September 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of Madras HC Munishwar Nath Bhandari during the enrolment ceremony on Tuesday | Express

Chief Justice of Madras HC Munishwar Nath Bhandari during the enrolment ceremony on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari said honesty and hard work are key for achieving success in practice of law and advised young lawyers to gain empirical knowledge by listening to court proceedings.

Addressing an enrolment ceremony on the High Court premises on Tuesday, he recalled he had become a judge after putting in 24 years of service as lawyer and used to carefully listen to how senior lawyers were arguing their cases in different court halls. “The secret behind the success in law profession is honesty and hard work. Your reputation will grow if you practice with honesty and propriety,” he told the gathering.

The CJ told the young lawyers not to aim at earning quick bucks and become a leading lawyer in a short span of time as such a tendency would spoil their reputation. “Progress should be gradual,” he pointed out.
He further said lawyers should prepare well by collecting relevant case judgments of the high courts and the Supreme Court before beginning arguments and those wanted to shine as criminal lawyers should also practice in lower courts so that they will get abundant experience.

Chairman of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, PS Amalraj, presided over the event in which 800 young lawyers were enrolled. Justice Anita Sumanth, Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram and vice-chairman of Bar Council of India S Prabakaran also participated in the enrolment ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp