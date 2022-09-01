Honesty, hard work key to success in law practice: Madras HC CJ

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari said honesty and hard work are key for achieving success in practice of law and advised young lawyers to gain empirical knowledge by listening to court proceedings.

Addressing an enrolment ceremony on the High Court premises on Tuesday, he recalled he had become a judge after putting in 24 years of service as lawyer and used to carefully listen to how senior lawyers were arguing their cases in different court halls. “The secret behind the success in law profession is honesty and hard work. Your reputation will grow if you practice with honesty and propriety,” he told the gathering.

The CJ told the young lawyers not to aim at earning quick bucks and become a leading lawyer in a short span of time as such a tendency would spoil their reputation. “Progress should be gradual,” he pointed out.

He further said lawyers should prepare well by collecting relevant case judgments of the high courts and the Supreme Court before beginning arguments and those wanted to shine as criminal lawyers should also practice in lower courts so that they will get abundant experience.

Chairman of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, PS Amalraj, presided over the event in which 800 young lawyers were enrolled. Justice Anita Sumanth, Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram and vice-chairman of Bar Council of India S Prabakaran also participated in the enrolment ceremony.

