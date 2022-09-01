Kollidam villages inundated for third time in two months

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: For the third time in two months, several villages in Kollidam block in Mayiladuthurai were inundated this week due to an increased inflow into the Cauvery. According to the PWD-WRO department, over 1,85,000 cusecs of water is being released from Mettur Dam.

Out of it, around 1,25,000 cusecs is being released into the Kollidam due to the increased inflow, and the excess is being directed towards the Kollidam block in the district so that it drains into the sea near Pazhaiyar village. Villages such as Nadhalpadugai, Muthalaimedu and Alakkudi in Kollidam, which are located near the river mouth, have become flooded once again, sources said.

As a result, acres of horticultural crops in the villages, yet again, have been affected. The previous instances of flooding were recorded in the first week of August and the third week of July. In order to prevent further surging, the district administration is taking measures and precautions.

Residents from Muthalaimedu village were moved to a relief camp in Achalpuram on Wednesday. Siva V Meyyanathan, the Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, inspected the situation in Alakkudi.

District Collector R Lalitha, Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam and Poompuhar MLA ‘Nivetha’ M Murugan joined him to distribute welfare aid to those affected by the flooding. Meyyanathan said, “We are inspecting the flooding in the areas as per the directions of Chief Minister M K Stalin. We are making the arrangements necessary.

Accommodation and food will be provided to those affected.” Later, he held meetings with officials from the revenue department, panchayat raj, PWD and WRO. Around 25 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called to assist the district administration in safety operations.

