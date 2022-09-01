Home States Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris, Coimbatore to receive heavy showers till Friday

Light to moderate rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated.

Published: 01st September 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following incessant monsoon rains. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

According to the RMC weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Heavy rain will continue over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Tiruchy on Friday. The sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy, over the same period.

Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur in some parts. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 34 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Squal ly weather wi th wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast, southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast region.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea during the period. In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Kodaikanal (Dindigul) received the highest rainfall at 23 cm. Amaravathy dam and Andipatti received 10 cm.

