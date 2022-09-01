Suspended Additional  IG of TN Registration Department booked by DVAC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the Additional IG of the Registration Department, KV Srinivasan, was suspended following allegations of corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a case against him on August 24.

One of the allegations was that Srinivasan helped illegally sell assets of Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL), in violation of an order issued by a Supreme Court-appointed committee that barred the registration of these assets.

According to the FIR filed by DVAC, the Supreme Court in 2013 froze investments worth Rs 49,000 crore that PACL received from the public through illegal means. Srinivasan is accused of profiting Rs 300 crore by allowing the illegal registration of sale deeds of 609.22 acres in Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts.

The Justice (retd) RM Lodha Committee, appointed by the Supreme Court, had stamped the parent documents of the parcel of land that the CBI had seized as "Not for Sale" and attached them to the list of real estate up for auction. The committee was not made aware of the registration of PACL's assets allegedly on orders of Srinivasan.

A land grabber, N Ravichandran, allegedly colluded with Srinivasan and the official gave a nod to register the pending document in 2019. The Additional IG sent this letter dated March 5, 2019, and said there was no stay on the registration of the relevant land when the document was presented in 2013.

The DVAC has also named Padmanaban, who worked as an agent for Srinivasan. Though other officials were also named in the FIR, they were not booked or named as accused.



The case



PACL which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses was found by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to have collected more than `60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS) over 18 years. To sell the properties owned by PACL and use the proceeds of sales to pay back the investors, the Supreme Court appointed a committee under the former Chief Justice of India, Justice RM Lodha.

