Home States Tamil Nadu

TN plans QR code on rice bags to put a stop to smuggling of PDS supplies

“The location of rice bags will be tracked from mills to ensure rice is supplied only to ration shops.

Published: 01st September 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

PDS Rice

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To prevent smuggling of PDS rice to Andhra, Kerala and other States, the Tamil Nadu Food and Civil supplies department plans to introduce a QR code-based security system for rice bags ferried out of its godowns.

The system will also help the government prosecute smugglers. Officials at the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TN CSC), the agency responsible for procurement, storage and transportation of essential items for fair price shops, said QR codes will be introduced for every rice bag stored at the godowns.

“The location of rice bags will be tracked from mills to ensure rice is supplied only to ration shops. The modalities for the enhanced security system are being worked out,” said an official. “Apart from affixing the QR code to rice bags, the system to monitor the location of the vehicles ferrying the PDS commodities will also be put in place,” added an official.

Although the Union government made installation of location- tracking devices mandatory for PDS vehicles in 2012, the State has yet to set up a control room to monitor the vehicle movement. According to the TN civil supplies criminal investigation department (CS-CID), rice meant for the public distribution system is being smuggled from ration shops, godowns and mills.

‘Rice smugglers go scot-free as source of stolen PDS bags difficult to establish’

The quantity of leakage from the ration shops is low compared to that from mills and godowns, said sources. Rice is also purchased from cardholders and smuggled to Andhra Pradesh on two wheelers via Tiruvallur district. In fact, between May 7, 2021 and August 30, 2022, the CS-CID has arrested 11,091 persons and seized commodities worth Rs 11.3 crore.

This includes 77,346 quintals of ration rice valued at Rs 4.37 crore. The arrested persons include truck drivers and cleaners of trucks, godown workers and a few members of the public. According to Abhash Kumar, DGP of CSCID, culprits often go scot-free because the department is unable to establish the source of the smuggled rice bags.

“In the last eight months, we have seized a huge quantity of ration shop rice running up to several metric tonnes (MT). It would be extremely difficult to prosecute the mill owner or godown in-charge based only on the truck driver and cleaner’s statement,” he said.

In a few cases, when the CS-CID has questioned mill owners, they have flatly denied their involvement claiming they never received any PDS rice bags. The truckers also blame the drivers and cleaners for misusing their vehicles, explained Abhash Kumar.

“A modern security system and other measures are essential to put an end to these crimes,” he said. There are 21 modern rice mills under the management of the TNCSC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
QR code PDS Tamil Nadu
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp