TNIE Impact: CCMC desilts stormwater drains, sewage channel

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun desilting the stormwater drains on Tiruchy Road and the sewage channel on the Good Shepherd (Goodshed) road near the Coimbatore Railway Station. The civic body has also decided to fix the roads under the Avinashi Road flyover which belongs to the National highways department.

The sudden action was based on TNIE’s report on Wednesday about the water logging problems and inundation issues across the city during the rains. According to the sources, the root cause of the city’s water logging problem lies with the defunct channels and age-old clogged stormwater drains which need a facelift. Although the CCMC has planned to construct stormwater drains for the entire city at the cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the project will take years to complete.

In the meantime, the civic body has decided to clean the clogged drains and the sewage channels to prevent the flooding of roads. The sewage channel on the Good Shepherd road near the Coimbatore Railway Station and the stormwater drains on the Tiruchy Road, which were left unattended for years, are being cleaned by the civic body officials on Wednesday, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “Currently, the stormwater drains on the Tiruchy Road are being desilted using earthmovers. Apart from that, the channel near the good Shepherd road is also being cleaned by our workers and this can prevent water logging to an extent.”

“The service road below the Avinashi Road flyover is also set to be repaired by the CCMC.

Although the road belongs to the highway department, the civic body will be fixing the road at an estimated cost of Rs 11 lakh as the roads were damaged after the TWAD had dug them for installing UGD pipelines. The officials are also been instructed to fix Thanneerpandal road,” she added.

