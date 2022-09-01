Home States Tamil Nadu

TNIE Impact: CCMC desilts stormwater drains, sewage channel

The civic body has also decided to fix the roads under the Avinashi Road flyover which belongs to the National highways department.

Published: 01st September 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun desilting the stormwater drains on Tiruchy Road and the sewage channel on the Good Shepherd (Goodshed) road near the Coimbatore Railway Station. The civic body has also decided to fix the roads under the Avinashi Road flyover which belongs to the National highways department.

The sudden action was based on TNIE’s report on Wednesday about the water logging problems and inundation issues across the city during the rains. According to the sources, the root cause of the city’s water logging problem lies with the defunct channels and age-old clogged stormwater drains which need a facelift. Although the CCMC has planned to construct stormwater drains for the entire city at the cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the project will take years to complete.

In the meantime, the civic body has decided to clean the clogged drains and the sewage channels to prevent the flooding of roads. The sewage channel on the Good Shepherd road near the Coimbatore Railway Station and the stormwater drains on the Tiruchy Road, which were left unattended for years, are being cleaned by the civic body officials on Wednesday, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “Currently, the stormwater drains on the Tiruchy Road are being desilted using earthmovers. Apart from that, the channel near the good Shepherd road is also being cleaned by our workers and this can prevent water logging to an extent.”
“The service road below the Avinashi Road flyover is also set to be repaired by the CCMC.

Although the road belongs to the highway department, the civic body will be fixing the road at an estimated cost of Rs 11 lakh as the roads were damaged after the TWAD had dug them for installing UGD pipelines. The officials are also been instructed to fix Thanneerpandal road,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp