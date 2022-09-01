Home States Tamil Nadu

Two electrocuted to death after Vinayagar Chariot comes in contact with live wire in TN

All the injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivagiri for treatment. However, Marimuthu (23) and Muneswaran (24) died while being treated.

 M Selvakrishnan (32) and S Muneswaran (24) were pulling the chariot towards the temple’s south premises

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two died, and three were injured from electrocution when the Vinayagar Chariot (Sapparam) came in contact with a live wire at the Somasundara Vinayagar Temple in Sokkanathanputhur in Rajapalayam on Wednesday night.

According to the sources, the rituals of immersing the newly made Vinayagar idol in the waterbodies after the processions of the chariot, followed by worshipping the idol at the temple are conducted during Vinayagar Chathurthi every year.

Likewise, this year, followed by the Temple procession at 7 pm, the chariot was taken to the temple around 10 pm. M Selvakrishnan (32) and S Muneswaran (24) were pulling the chariot towards the temple’s south premises.

"The chariot is usually positioned on the north side," sources said. However, the duo didn’t notice the presence of the live wire, which resulted in contact between the chariot’s iron rod and the live wire while pulling the chariot. Due to the sudden electrocution, Selvakrishnan was severely injured.

Marimuthu (23), who had mistaken it for a power cut pulled the chariot and was electrocuted. O Chellapandi(44) and S Mupputathy (20), who went to rescue Marimuthu, were also electrocuted and sustained injuries. All the injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivagiri for treatment. However, Marimuthu (23) and Muneswaran (24) died while being treated.

