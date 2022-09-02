213 Tiruchy farmers hit by August rains eligible for crop damage relief: Sources

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Paddy, banana, brinjal and ixora cultivation over 114 hectares have been identified as worst affected by inundation from a Cauvery in spate early last month, official sources said. A total of 213 farmers are eligible for the rain damage relief announced by the State government, they added.

Following Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam’s announcement of rain relief on August 6, the revenue and agriculture departments undertook a survey to assess crop damage and submit the same to the district collector.

Department sources said 27 hectares of horticultural crops (including banana and brinjal) have been identified as worst affected in the floods, of which 24 hectares alone fall in Anthanallur block. Banana plantation in places like Kilikoodu, Thiruvalarsolai and Uthamarseeli took a beating, they added.

Of the 27 hectares, 1.07 hectares were under ixora cultivation and 0.4 hectares under brinjal cultivation. Mentioning five villages in Lalgudi block as having been the worst hit in the floods, agriculture department sources said paddy cultivation over 87.22 hectares came under water.

A total of 136 farmers have been identified as eligible for the relief. A senior agriculture department official said, "As per Government of India guidelines, annual crops are given a relief of Rs 13,500 per acre. For plantation crops, it is Rs 18,000.

However, there are chances for the State government to increase the relief amount this time." Hoping the list to be comprehensive, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Aylai Sivasuriyan said, "Our request to the government is that once the list is made public, if farmers or a farmers’ organisation points out names of genuine cases not finding a mention, they should be included too.”

