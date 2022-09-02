Home States Tamil Nadu

213 Tiruchy farmers hit by August rains eligible for crop damage relief: Sources

Paddy, banana, brinjal and ixora cultivation over 114 hectares have been identified as worst affected by inundation from a Cauvery in spate early last month, official sources said.

Published: 02nd September 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Banana plantation in places like Kilikoodu, Thiruvalarsolai and Uthamarseeli took a beating during the floods, sources said | File photo/MK Ashok Kumar

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Paddy, banana, brinjal and ixora cultivation over 114 hectares have been identified as worst affected by inundation from a Cauvery in spate early last month, official sources said. A total of 213 farmers are eligible for the rain damage relief announced by the State government, they added.

Following Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam’s announcement of rain relief on August 6, the revenue and agriculture departments undertook a survey to assess crop damage and submit the same to the district collector.

Department sources said 27 hectares of horticultural crops (including banana and brinjal) have been identified as worst affected in the floods, of which 24 hectares alone fall in Anthanallur block. Banana plantation in places like Kilikoodu, Thiruvalarsolai and Uthamarseeli took a beating, they added.

Of the 27 hectares, 1.07 hectares were under ixora cultivation and 0.4 hectares under brinjal cultivation. Mentioning five villages in Lalgudi block as having been the worst hit in the floods, agriculture department sources said paddy cultivation over 87.22 hectares came under water.

A total of 136 farmers have been identified as eligible for the relief. A senior agriculture department official said, "As per Government of India guidelines, annual crops are given a relief of Rs 13,500 per acre. For plantation crops, it is Rs 18,000.

However, there are chances for the State government to increase the relief amount this time." Hoping the list to be comprehensive, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Aylai Sivasuriyan said, "Our request to the government is that once the list is made public, if farmers or a farmers’ organisation points out names of genuine cases not finding a mention, they should be included too.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Farmers Heavy rainfall
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp