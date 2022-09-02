Home States Tamil Nadu

4.3k vacancies in health dept to be filled by Nov 15: Ma Subramanian

Published: 02nd September 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: As many as 4,308 vacancies, including 1,021 posts for doctors, open in the State Health Department will be filled before November 15, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He was talking to reporters after inaugurating buildings and various facilities at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

After receiving the vacancy list, the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) has started the recruitment process, with appointment orders given to 237 candidates over the week, he added. 

Further, he said the medical college became the first in the State to dedicate a separate block for geriatrics with the opening of a new building on its campus at Rs 75 lakh. An outpatient block and a therapeutic and sensory park, too, were opened on Thursday.

Later, the minister inaugurated quarters for nurses at Adichapuram, health sub-centres at Serumangalam, Vengathankudi, and an outpatient block at the Ubayavedandapuram PHC.

