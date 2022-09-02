Conditional bail to Kanal Kannan in Periyar speech case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Hindu Munnani leader and movie stunt master Kanal Kannan. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders granting bail, directing him to appear before the investigating agency twice a day for a period of four weeks. The judge also directed him to file an affidavit to the effect that he would not make provocative speeches in future.

Kanal Kannan was arrested for his provocative speech against the Periyar statue opposite the Srirangam temple in Tiruchy. Speaking at a meeting organised by the Hindu Munnani at Maduravoyal on August 1, he said the day of Hindu uprising would be on the day when Periyar statue outside the Srirangam temple was demolished.

The speech evoked widespread outrage across TN. Based on complaints lodged by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, the central crime branch (CCB) of Chennai police registered an FIR and arrested him from Puducherry.

