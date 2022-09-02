Home States Tamil Nadu

G.O. issued on payment of fees for govt students admitted to IIT, IISc, AIIMS

To encourage government school students to join these premier national institutions, the State government made the announcement while presenting the budget in March.

Published: 02nd September 2022

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has brought out a G.O. for the implementation of the government decision to bear the entire cost of undergraduate education of government school students who secure admission in premier higher education institutions like IIT, IISc and AIIMS.

To encourage government school students to join these premier national institutions, the State government made the announcement while presenting the budget in March. As per the G.O., students who studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12 will be eligible to avail of the assistance.

The G.O. issued to district Collectors mentions that the students should submit requisite documents like nativity certificate, details of the entrance exam they appeared for admission into these premier institutes and marks secured in the test and details of the tuition fees charged by the premier institutions. 

